Five Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Five Naxals belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit were arrested in Jharkhand in separate incidents on Saturday, police said.

Rebels, identified as 32-year-old Surendra Singh and 25-year-old Nakul Singh, were nabbed in Madhuri forest in Padwa area of Palamu district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg said that the duo was nabbed while travelling on a motorcycle from Basu village.

Levy amounting to Rs 50,000 in cash, TSPC pamphlets, four mobile phones and a power bank were seized from their possession, he said.

In another incident, three TSPC Naxals, including a self-proclaimed 'area commander' were arrested in different areas of Chatra district.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said the arrested rebels have been identified as TSPC 'area commander' Rakesh Singh alias Mohnish, Chotan Turi alias Badal, and Mohammad Taqir alias Bombaiya.

''Two foreign-made pistols, 17 cartridges, five mobile phones and two motorcycles were seized from them,'' he added.

