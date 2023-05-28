Left Menu

BSF shoots down drone at village near Indo-Pak border

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:58 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone which arrived in Indian territory at a village near the Indo-Pak border here, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone in village Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar.

The troops immediately shot down the drone.

''During subsequent searches of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone from the fields of the village,'' it said.

Meanwhile, the troops also saw three people running towards the village and caught hold of one of the suspects along with a bag containing a narcotics consignment of three packets having a gross weight of 3.4 kg.

An iron hook and four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment, it said.

