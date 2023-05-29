23.25 kg ganja seized in Mangaluru, drug peddler arrested
Over 23 kg of ganja was seized from a person trying to smuggle the drug from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru and further down to Kerala, police said on Monday.Based on a tip-off, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch CCB led by ACP P A Hegde intercepted the vehicle near Mudipu Kayaragoli cross here and arrested Moidin Shabbir 35, a resident of Bandiyod in Mangalpadi village of Kasaragod district in Kerala.The police impounded the car and confiscated 23.25 kg of ganja, two mobile handsets and some cash.
- Country:
- India
Over 23 kg of ganja was seized from a person trying to smuggle the drug from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru and further down to Kerala, police said on Monday.
Based on a tip-off, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) led by ACP P A Hegde intercepted the vehicle near Mudipu Kayaragoli cross here and arrested Moidin Shabbir (35), a resident of Bandiyod in Mangalpadi village of Kasaragod district in Kerala.
The police impounded the car and confiscated 23.25 kg of ganja, two mobile handsets and some cash. The total value of the ganja, the car and mobile phone handsets is estimated at nearly Rs 13 lakh, police said.
A case has been registered at Konaje police station.
The accused Shabbir is facing 12 different cases of theft, assault and murder at Kasaragod, Manjeshwar, Kumbala and Vidyanagar police stations in Kasaragod district of Kerala, they said. A case of drug peddling has also been registered against him in Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Difference of opinion emerges in Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Congress role in fight against BJP
Bihar man lynched to death on suspicion of theft in Kerala, 9 held
Medical student injured in scuffle over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu
If there is 40 pc commission in Karnataka, its 80 per cent in Kerala: Congress
SC to hear plea against release of movie ‘The Kerala Story’ on Tuesday