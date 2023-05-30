Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood
Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasnt immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues.
Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.
Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.
Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.
Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 mile (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 mile (32 kilometer) north of Miami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Miami
- Hollywood
- Videos
- Fort Lauderdale
- Florida
- Hollywood Beach
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro coaches to be patrolled by police, DMRC staff after row over viral videos
Delhi Metro coaches to be patrolled by police, DMRC staff after row over viral videos
Cannes jury president to striking Hollywood writers: 'Yeah, go!'
Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas visits India Pavilion, minister invites him to IFFI
At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'