Putin envoy Dmitriev to travel to Miami, meet members of Trump administration, sources say
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, will travel to Miami on Saturday for meetings with members of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, two sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters.
