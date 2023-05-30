Sisodia liable for action for corruption in Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP after HC rejects his bail plea

The BJP on Monday welcomed the denial of bail to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia saying the politician is ''liable for action'' against him for ''corruption'' in framing of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Delhi High Court earlier in the day dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, observing that he is an influential man and the allegations against him are ''very serious'' in nature.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied the relief to the AAP leader, who was arrested on February 26, saying he has held the post of the deputy chief minister with 18 portfolios and the possibility of witnesses being influenced cannot be ruled out.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said: ''There is a very famous proverb which says, fence eating the crop. This comes to my mind because there is a strong suspicion that those who are supposed to protect and uphold the law have become the violators of law … indulged in corruption and caused harm to the public exchequer.'' Referring to Sisodia, she said being a public servant he was liable to be probed by the CBI and ED for ''altering the policy to favour some people and some companies.'' Lekhi read out the High Court's order on Sisodia's bail application as well certain portions of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the probe agency in the trial court.

She said, ''the charges of cartelisation and corruption have been furnished and supplemented... And, the pending action under the law by the CBI and ED is awaited. That's why bail application was rejected.'' The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Sisodia on March 9 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning.

The AAP leader is currently in judicial custody in an Enforcement Directorate case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)