US says North Korea satellite launch involved technology related to ICBMs
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:49 IST
The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said North Korea's satellite launch on Wednesday was a "brazen violation" of U.N. security council resolutions.
It also said the launch involved technologies related to the country's intercontinental ballistic missile programme.
