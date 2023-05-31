Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl

A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl here in 2015. Additional Sessions/Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday convicted Shilesh Gupta for raping the girl in Pharenda police station area of the district, counsel Vinod Singh said on Wednesday. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. According to the prosecution, Gupta entered his neighbour's house and raped the victim on April 29, 2015. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered against him.

