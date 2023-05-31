Left Menu

Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl

Additional SessionsSpecial Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday convicted Shilesh Gupta for raping the girl in Pharenda police station area of the district, counsel Vinod Singh said on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, Gupta entered his neighbours house and raped the victim on April 29, 2015.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:38 IST
Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl here in 2015. Additional Sessions/Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday convicted Shilesh Gupta for raping the girl in Pharenda police station area of the district, counsel Vinod Singh said on Wednesday. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. According to the prosecution, Gupta entered his neighbour's house and raped the victim on April 29, 2015. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023