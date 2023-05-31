Jharkhand: Bodies of 23-year-old man, his girlfriend found hanging from tree
- Country:
- India
The bodies of a 23-year-old man and his teenaged girlfriend were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened in Bonta panchayat in Bodam police station area, they said.
It is suspected to be a case of suicide, sub-inspector Dilip Sai Manjhi said, adding that the couple hung themselves with a saree from a mahua tree.
The man and the 18-year-old woman were in a relationship for quite some time, police said, suspecting that their families were against it.
A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the MGM Hospital, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East Singhbhum
- Jharkhand
- Dilip Sai Manjhi
- Bodam
- Bonta
ALSO READ
Jharkhand HC reserves order in defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Gangster wanted in Jharkhand nabbed near Mumbai
Gangster Aman Srivastava, wanted in 23 cases, arrested by Jharkhand ATS from Navi Mumbai
Gangster wanted for years by Jharkhand police arrested in Mumbai
Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Jharkhand HC directs lawyers of both sides to submit synopsis of arguments today