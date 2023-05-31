Left Menu

Jharkhand: Bodies of 23-year-old man, his girlfriend found hanging from tree

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a 23-year-old man and his teenaged girlfriend were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Bonta panchayat in Bodam police station area, they said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide, sub-inspector Dilip Sai Manjhi said, adding that the couple hung themselves with a saree from a mahua tree.

The man and the 18-year-old woman were in a relationship for quite some time, police said, suspecting that their families were against it.

A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the MGM Hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

