Jharkhand: Bodies of 23-year-old man, his girlfriend found hanging from tree

The bodies of a 23-year-old man and his teenaged girlfriend were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Bonta panchayat in Bodam police station area, they said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide, sub-inspector Dilip Sai Manjhi said, adding that the couple hung themselves with a saree from a mahua tree.

The man and the 18-year-old woman were in a relationship for quite some time, police said, suspecting that their families were against it.

A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the MGM Hospital, police said.

