Five members of Palestinian militant group killed in blast on Lebanese-Syrian border - security sources
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:11 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group were killed in an overnight explosion in Lebanon, near the border with neighbouring Syria, two Lebanese security sources and one Palestinian security source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Israeli military told Reuters it does not comment on reports in foreign media. A correspondent for Israel's army radio, citing Israeli officials, said "there was no Israeli attack on the PFLP along the Lebanon-Syria border".
