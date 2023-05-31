Moldova is making clear progress in path to EU membership, von der Leyen says

Moldova is making clear progress in its efforts to become a member of the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to the country on Wednesday.

"It is amazing to see that despite all the pressure, Moldova is advancing rapidly and with great quality," von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The EU will "significantly increase" its delegation in Chisinau to support further reforms, she added.

