DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 1 BERLIN - German finance minister Christian Lindner speaks at an event of the German Savings Banks Association – 1030 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability. Erik Thedéen Governor of the Riksbank and Olof Sandstedt, Head of the Financial Stability Department, will attend the press conference – 0900 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Keynote speech by Chair of the Supervisory Board of ECB Andrea Enria at the 22nd Annual International Conference on Policy Challenges for the Financial Sector organised by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C – 1345 GMT HANNOVER, Germany - The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde delivers speech at 27th German Savings Banks Conference 2023 "Because it's about more than money" in Hannover – 0930 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before virtual NABE Monetary Policy and Outlook Webinar. - 1700 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2023:1 will be published - 0730 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 5

BRUSSELS - Introductory statement European Central Bank President Christine Ms Lagarde at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels - 1300 GMT. CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives brief remarks before the National Personal Finance Challenge hosted by the Council for Economic Education – 1730 GMT FRANKFURT - Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch speaks at the Peterson Institute's conference on the macroeconomic implications of climate action - 1515 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

** AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member and Dutch Central bank Governor Klaas Knot to brief parliament on financial sector stability - 0830 GMT. FRANKFURT - Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at conference on financial integration jointly organised by the European Commission and the ECB in Brussels – 0750 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement – 1400 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 8 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the first quarter of 2023, in Washington. - 1600 GMT VICTORIA, Canada - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers speech on Economic Progress Report at Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce – 1925 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 9 MADRID - Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in high-level seminar on Capital Requirements Regulation/Capital Requirements Directive organised by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Madrid - 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 12 BRUSSELS - European Central Bank (ECB) and NBB seminar on how will the EU increase its capacity to act autonomously and the implications – 0630 GMT DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels MONDAY, JUNE 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20 HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy – 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum. – 1625 GMT CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23 CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 27 SINTRA, Portugal - Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki of the Bank of Canada participates as a panellist in ECB Forum on Central Banking – 0930 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 10 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 25 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28)

