Lt Gen Rahul R Singh takes charge of Indian Army's Kharga Corps

Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh took over as General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's Kharga Corps, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Singh, who is an artilery officer, took command of Kharga Corps on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and National Defence College, New Delhi.

''In a military career spanning over 34 years, he has the distinction of tenating key command and staff appointments, both in peace and field areas. The General Officer has been an instructor at the National Defence Academy, School of Artillery, team leader at Indian Army Training Team in Ethiopia and Staff Officer in UN Mission in Angola,'' it further said.

Before taking over the Kharga Corps, he was tenating the appointment of Director General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Army headquarters.

