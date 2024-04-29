Left Menu

EU restricts visa provisions for Ethiopian nationals

The European Union has decided to restrict its visa provisions for Ethiopian nationals due to a lack of co-operation from Ethiopia's government over repatriating those who stay illegally, the EU Council said on Monday. Earlier this month, European lawmakers approved a revamped migration system.

The European Union has decided to restrict its visa provisions for Ethiopian nationals due to a lack of co-operation from Ethiopia's government over repatriating those who stay illegally, the EU Council said on Monday. The move comes as European governments try to tackle the problem of refugees leaving war-torn countries in Africa and aiming to enter Europe via perilous crossings over the Mediterranean Sea, often organised by criminal gangs.

"This decision follows an assessment by the Commission, which concludes that cooperation by Ethiopia in the field of readmission of its nationals illegally staying in the EU is insufficient," said the EU Council. Earlier this month, European lawmakers approved a revamped migration system. The pro-EU political centre says this would reduce the number of migrants arriving without official documents, as it seeks to stem gains by the far right ahead of the bloc's parliamentary election in June.

Reuters Health News Summary

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

