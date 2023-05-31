Left Menu

UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2007 case of sodomy, murder of 13-year-old boy

PTI | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:13 IST
UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2007 case of sodomy, murder of 13-year-old boy
A court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a man convicted in a case of sodomy and murder of a 13-year-old boy to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

Government counsel Manikaran Shukla said, ''The court of special judge P K Jayant awarded life imprisonment to Harnam Singh Sengar in a 2007 case of sodomy and murder of a minor boy in the Kotwali police station area.'' ''The accused, Harnam Singh Sengar, was a nagar pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here,'' Shukla added.

Talking about the case, he said, ''In December 2007, the victim, a Class-9 student, had left his home to meet Sengar in Prerna Kunj, an RSS building, but went missing. The Special Task Force (STF) arrested Sengar and one Pankaj and detained two juveniles in 2008.'' The STF had subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused.

The court sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on him, Shukla said.

The court acquitted Pankaj due to the absence of evidence against him, while the case against the juvenile accused is still pending in a juvenile court.

