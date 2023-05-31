White House announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The White House on Wednesday announced the latest in a series of aid packages for Ukraine that includes more air defense systems and ammunition.

White House spokesman John Kirby said it represents the 39th Ukraine aid package approved by this administration. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

