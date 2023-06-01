Left Menu

Navi Mumbai man held for trying to hit cops with his vehicle

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:10 IST
  India
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 23-year-old man from the Ulwe area for allegedly making an attempt to run over policemen with his dumper truck and preventing them from doing their duties.

The accused, identified as Monish Gharat, was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), said an official of the Nhava Sheva police station.

The police said on Wednesday he drove his dumper truck in a rash and negligent manner and damaged the gates of the housing society where he was residing, dashed against two cars and also collided with a motorcycle.

He tried to run over two policemen who tried to stop him, said the police.

The accused then went straight to the Ulwe police station, hit a police jeep and damaged two containers kept in the premises, they said.

Gharat also hit private vehicles of policemen parked in the premises with his truck, said the police.

He was subsequently overpowered by policemen and placed under arrest, they added.

