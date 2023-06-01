Russian forces in Syria say U.S. pilots violating safety protocols -RIA

Russian forces operating in Syria on Wednesday accused U.S. pilots of "gross violations" of protocols designed to avoid clashes between the two super powers, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

It cited Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, as saying the American pilots were activating their weapons systems when approaching Russian planes over the east of the country.

