Left Menu

Elon Musk's private jet scheduled to leave China on Thursday -flight tracking data

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Musk's planned departure. The photos showed Musk holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff including Tao and head of global manufacturing Tom Zhu. "A very rewarding day!," Tao said alongside her post. Since his arrival in China on Tuesday morning, the U.S. billionaire has been showered with praise from the Chinese public.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 06:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 06:22 IST
Elon Musk's private jet scheduled to leave China on Thursday -flight tracking data

Elon Musk's private jet is scheduled to leave Shanghai on Thursday morning and head to Austin, Texas, data from flight tracking provider Variflight showed, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to China - his first in three years.

After two days in Beijing, the Tesla Inc CEO arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night and visited the U.S. electric vehicle maker's plant in the financial hub, showed photos posted by Tesla's China-based public affairs chief Grace Tao on her Weibo account. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Musk's planned departure.

The photos showed Musk holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff including Tao and head of global manufacturing Tom Zhu. "A very rewarding day!," Tao said alongside her post.

Since his arrival in China on Tuesday morning, the U.S. billionaire has been showered with praise from the Chinese public. He also had meetings with three government ministers and battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023