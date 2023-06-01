UN chief strongly condemns DPRK spy satellite launch
UN News | Updated: 01-06-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 07:59 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to meet PM Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky
Japan's economy rebounds on healthy consumption as COVID restrictions ease, tourists arrive
Japan visitors rise to nearly 2 mln in April after China eases travel curbs