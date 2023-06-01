J--K: SIA raids underway at multiple locations in Kashmir

Left Menu

The Jammu and Kashmirs State Investigation Agency SIA on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said. They said the raids were part of the SIAs investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said. The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said. They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard. Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.

