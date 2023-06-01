J--K: SIA raids underway at multiple locations in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmirs State Investigation Agency SIA on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said. They said the raids were part of the SIAs investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said. The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said. They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard. Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J-K Police advisory against suspicious ISD mobile numbers spreading rumours ahead of G20 events
Nepal PM Prachanda says his upcoming visit to India will script 'new history'
J-K Police issues advisory about international numbers spreading misinformation about G20 meet
J-K Police debunks claim 'disruptive illegal organisation' caused Kishtwar accident that killed seven
"Inauguration of Parliament building by PM is against democratic norms": RSP MP N K Premachandran