EU hopes for express of Azeri-Armenian good will at Moldova summit
European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday said he hoped a broad European summit in Moldova would offer the opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to show their willingness to find a solution for their conflict.
"I had the occasion to meet both leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels a few weeks ago. We made some progress and I hope today will be an occasion to confirm a common political will to normalize the relation between both countries," Michel said before the summit.
