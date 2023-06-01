Left Menu

Commando in U'khand CM security dies by bullet fired from his service rifle

A commando posted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamis security detail was killed on Thursday by a bullet fired from his service rifle, officials said. Abhinav Kumar, the special principal secretary to the chief minister, said it was being probed whether Commando Pramod Rawat died by suicide or due to accidental firing.Senior officials rushed to the spot immediately after the incident which occurred at the commando barracks.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:46 IST
Commando in U'khand CM security dies by bullet fired from his service rifle
  • Country:
  • India

A commando posted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's security detail was killed on Thursday by a bullet fired from his service rifle, officials said. Abhinav Kumar, the special principal secretary to the chief minister, said it was being probed whether Commando Pramod Rawat died by suicide or due to accidental firing.

Senior officials rushed to the spot immediately after the incident which occurred at the commando barracks. The forensic team has started its investigation, officials said.

There is a bullet mark on Rawat's neck but there is no sign of its exit, Kumar said. ''The cause of the incident will be clear only after the forensic investigation and post-mortem,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023