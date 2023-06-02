Left Menu

Foreign national arrested for lewd act with woman doctor in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-06-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 00:14 IST

Police here have arrested a foreign national for allegedly committing a lewd act with a woman doctor in the Surajpur police station area, an official said on Thursday.

Inspector-in-charge of the police station Awadhesh Pratap Singh said the doctor, a resident of Paramount Golf Forest Society, had complained that the foreign national, David Jayalian Empire, who lives in the same society, behaved obscenely with her.

She also alleged, that the foreign national also attacked her brother with a sharp weapon who came to her rescue, the police officer said.

He said the accused was arrested on Wednesday night based on the woman's complaint and a probe into the matter was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

