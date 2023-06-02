Delhi Police releases toll-free number for anonymous tip-off
You can give information about crime criminals at a Toll Free HELPLINE No. 14547. Caller has the option to disclose his identity or not it is kept secret. Reward is given for useful information in appropriate cases TogetherSafeDelhi, he tweeted.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police on Friday released a toll-free helpline number on which the general public can share information on crimes and criminals anonymously, officials said.
Reward will be provided for the 'eyes and ears' scheme ''for useful information'', Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh said on Twitter.
''Join as 'EYES & EARS' of @DelhiPolice. You can give information about crime & criminals at a Toll Free HELPLINE No. 14547. Caller has the option to disclose his identity or not & it is kept secret. Reward is given for useful information in appropriate cases #TogetherSafeDelhi,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Caller
- Sanjay Singh
ALSO READ
Delhi: Protesting wrestlers march to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara amid protest against WFI chief
SC seeks reply of Delhi Police on Umar Khalid's plea for bail in UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind 2020 Delhi riots.
Man shot dead near Jama Masjid in Delhi
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi appears before ED in Delhi for questioning in land-for-jobs linked money laundering case probe: Officials.
AAP govt seeks Centre's approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi: Officials.