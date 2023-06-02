Left Menu

Apna.co, DGR partner to provide hyperlocal career opportunities for ex-servicemen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:28 IST
Apna.co, DGR partner to provide hyperlocal career opportunities for ex-servicemen

Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex Servicemen Welfare, to help ex-servicemen in their transition from military to civilian life.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Apna.co will offer ex-servicemen complimentary access to its platform, connecting them with hyperlocal career opportunities tailored to their respective regions, the company said in a statement.

''We are delighted to announce our strategic collaboration with the Directorate General Resettlement, as it aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering individuals through meaningful employment opportunities. By bridging the gap and connecting ex-servicemen with hyperlocal career opportunities, we aspire to support their transition into civilian life,'' Apna founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

DGR, working under the guidance of the defence ministry, is dedicated to the resettlement of ex-servicemen from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

By joining forces with Apna.co, DGR aims to leverage the platform's capabilities and networks to facilitate the economic empowerment of ex-servicemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023