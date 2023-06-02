Left Menu

MeitY transfers cost-effective Li-ion battery recycling technology to industries

Among the 11 verticals of circular economy chosen by NITI Aayog, MeitY is a front runner of showcasing outcome of technology development where the country is still  restricted to few major economies.

Updated: 02-06-2023 20:50 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) transferred cost effective Li-ion battery recycling technology to nine recycling industries and start-ups today as part of Mission LiFE under “Promote circularity campaign”.

The novelty of the indigenously developed technology could process assorted types of discarded Li-ion batteries, recovering more than 95 per cent Lithium (Li), Cobalt (Co), Manganese (Mn) and Nickel (Ni) contents in the form of their corresponding oxides/carbonates of about 98 per cent purity. The recycling process involves leaching followed by hierarchical selective extraction of metal values through solvent extraction process. These secondary raw materials could be used for battery manufacturing or in other potential applications.

MeitY has developed this technology under the “Centre of Excellence on E-waste management”  set up at Centre for Material for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Hyderabad in collaboration with  Government of Telangana along with industry partner, M/s Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad.

The CEO, NITI Aayog Shri. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam has  emphasized  that Centre of Excellence (CoE) model of  translational R&D, innovation along with partner industry from problem stage. Li Ion battery recycling technology handing over to 9 local industries is a laudable efforts by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

Shri. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY has lauded the effort of Centre of Excellence (CoE) on E-waste Management, C-MET, Hyderabad for developing low cost technology for local recycling industries and start ups. He mentioned the special effort of Government of Telangana and M/s. Greenko Energies Private Limited for nurturing a unique concept in the country to the translational research for commercialization. He also appreciated C-MET scientists for venturing in to niche technology development like  hafnium metal sponge  from effluents which is available with handful of countries. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

