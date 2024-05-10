Over 536 licenced firearms confiscated; 4,705 licences cancelled amid polls in UP

The Election Commission of India's directives are diligently adhered to in Uttar Pradesh to uphold law and order during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In this sequence, from March 16 to May 9, 2024, the police department seized 536 licenced firearms from criminals, while 4,705 firearm licences have been revoked and deposited. Proactively preventing potential disturbances, the authorities have issued notices under the CrPC to restrict the movements of 27,20,387 individuals, with 24,48,726 individuals complying with the ban.

Moreover, the police department has confiscated 9,059 unlicensed firearms, 9,149 cartridges, 3019.32 kilograms of explosives, and 522 bombs. Raids were conducted on 4016 centres manufacturing illegal firearms by the police, and 173 centres were seized. The state's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, said that along with the announcement of the election dates for the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 on March 16, 2024, the Model Code of Conduct is effectively implemented throughout the state to ensure free, fair, peaceful, fear-free, impartial, inclusive, and safe voting.

In compliance with the instructions of the Commission, action is being taken by Police, Income Tax, Excise, Narcotics and other departments. For thorough scrutiny, 464 interstate check posts and 1728 intrastate check posts are operational. In addition, on May 9, 2024, the police department revoked and deposited the license of one firearm belonging to a criminal. Taking preventive action under CrPC, 32,124 people were banned. Furthermore, 63 unlicensed firearms, 65 cartridges, and 8 bombs were seized. Police raided 38 centres manufacturing illegal firearms and seized one centre. (ANI)

