US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8 for meetings on economic and security relations between the two countries as well as global issues, the State Department said on Friday.

The trip will include a June 7 U.S.-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting on Middle East security and integration, according to a department statement. Blinken is also scheduled to co-host a meeting on the Islamic State with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on June 8, the statement said.

