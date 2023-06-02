Left Menu

Cop who had arrested murder accused 19 years ago nabs him again after he jumps parole

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:58 IST
A police official who had arrested a man for the murder of four members of a family in Maharashtra's Palghar district has nabbed him again two decades later after he jumped parole.

On Thursday, Dileep Tiwari, a convict sentenced for life, was arrested near Pune.

The team that nabbed him was led by inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station in Palghar district, officials said.

In 2004, Tiwari, who was angry after his sister married a man against her family's wishes, killed four members of the man's family in Khairpada area of Vasai.

Inspector Barve, then posted with Manikpur police station in the erstwhile Thane district, arrested him and subsequently a court sentenced Tiwari to life imprisonment, officials said. He was released on parole from Kalamba jail in Kolhapur in August 2020 and was supposed to return on May 27, 2022. The authorities had granted parole to hundreds of convicts for decongesting prisons after the coronavirus pandemic began.

But Tiwari did not return and went missing, police officials said.

Barve, now the in-charge of Valiv police station, was handed over the case. He and his team pursued several leads. After receiveing a tip-off that Tiwari would be coming to Bhosari near Pune on June 1, a trap was laid and he was arrested, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

