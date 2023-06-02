Left Menu

Relatives jailed for 20 years for raping 12-year-old in Rajasthan

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:10 IST
Relatives jailed for 20 years for raping 12-year-old in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court here sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl five years ago, a government advocate said on Friday.

Judge Ashok Chaudhary imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on each accused and made strong remarks against police in his judgement, said Public Prosecutor Kailash Dan Kaviya.

Kaviya said that according to the complaint then filed by the victim's father, the girl was kidnapped from her house on the night of May 29, 2018, by a relative named Jeetu.

Jeetu took the girl to Kotputli in Jaipur where he and his another relative, Rajendra, raped her.

The court in its order rapped the local police for not counselling the victim after the incident was reported to them.

The judge said failure to counsel the victim at police station level shows the ''negative attitude'' of the SP towards crimes against women.

Chaudhary in his order directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to take strict action against the then SP for negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023