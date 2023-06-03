Left Menu

China says it opposes US defence chief's comments on engagement

Updated: 03-06-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:59 IST
China says it opposes US defence chief's comments on engagement
China strongly opposes the United States defence chief's comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue that Beijing was unwilling to engage on military crisis management, a senior People's Liberation Army (PLA) official said on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Jing Jianfeng also said Beijing reiterates its indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and adjacent waters.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had earlier told the conference in Singapore he was deeply concerned by China's unwillingness to engage and that talks were essential to avoid a crisis.

