Man linked to online betting abducted, killed in Durg in Chhattisgarh; 2 detained

A 41-year-old man with online betting links was kidnapped and murdered by unidentified persons, who made a ransom call to his wife in Durg district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Saturday.

Two persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the death of Om Prakash Sahu, who was kidnapped on May 31 night and whose body was found in Akroldih pond in the Old Bhilai area on Friday night, Durg Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

''His body was packed in a sack which was tied to his scooter with a rope. On June 1, his wife had told police he had gone missing since May 31 and that she had received a ransom call from an unidentified caller,'' the SP said.

''The number from which the call was made is switched off. Initial probe suggests Sahu was murdered on the night of May 31 and the ransom call was made to mislead investigators. The deceased was linked to online betting and this seems to be the cause of the murder,'' Sinha said.

Further probe into the murder is underway, the official informed.

