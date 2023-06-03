Left Menu

BJP unnecessarily defaming state govt over corruption: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of unnecessarily defaming the Congress government on corruption issue, asserting that his dispensation has adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption.Gehlot said that the state government has taken strict action against corrupt officers and employees.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:31 IST
Gehlot said that the state government has taken strict action against corrupt officers and employees. ''The BJP does not have the answer to the steps we have taken. It spreads illusions among the public, unnecessarily defames the state government on issues like corruption,'' he said.

Gehlot said officers of all ranks, including IAS and IPS, were arrested during his regime. ''We have not spared anyone,'' he said. The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration-foundation laying ceremony of various development works worth Rs 2,210 crore in Sanchore. On the issue of paper leak of recruitment examinations, Gehlot said the government has sent the accused to jail in such cases and also made a strict law. ''Hear it loud, those who leak papers, the Rajasthan government will not spare them. The law has been enacted...you will remain in jail,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the welfare schemes of his government are discussed in the whole country and with everyone's cooperation, Rajasthan will become the top state of the country by 2030. The state government is giving subsidy for nine months to gaushalas and 12 months to nandishalas, he said, adding financial assistance of up to Rs 1.56 crore is being given on starting a new nandishala. Gehlot said that the state government has so far given appointments to 1 lakh people while the recruitment process is on for about 1.50 lakh posts and one lakh new jobs have been announced. He also said inflation relief camps are being organized by the state government to give relief to the common people. Today, people across the country are troubled by the inflation, he said. Gehlot said 19 new districts have been announced to give further impetus to the development of the state, and added that meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of the state is the priority of his government.

He claimed that Rajasthan has become one of the leading states of the country in the field of education and health. The chief minister said that Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in women empowerment. Various schemes have been started by the state government for women, he said. Earlier, the chief minister visited the inflation relief camps and interacted with the beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

