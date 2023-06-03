Left Menu

Russia bans 'unfriendly' countries' journalists from showpiece economic gathering

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman said Saturday that journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly have been banned from covering this years economic forum in St. Petersburg, one of the countrys showpiece events.The move underlines the intensifying animosity between Russia and countries that have imposed sanctions connected to the fighting in Ukraine or that have criticized Moscow.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:17 IST
Russia bans 'unfriendly' countries' journalists from showpiece economic gathering

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Saturday that journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly have been banned from covering this year's economic forum in St. Petersburg, one of the country's showpiece events.

The move underlines the intensifying animosity between Russia and countries that have imposed sanctions connected to the fighting in Ukraine or that have criticized Moscow. The June 14-17 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has for decades been Russia's vehicle for touting its development and seeking investors. Putin's appearances at the forum have been highly visible and he often used the occasion to hold roundtable discussions with international news executives.

"Yes, indeed. It was decided not to accredit media outlets from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF this time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as telling state news agency Tass.

Russia formally designates scores of countries including the United States, Canada, European Union members and Australia as "unfriendly" in connection with sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023