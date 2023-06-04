Left Menu

Highly decomposed body of man found inside Mumbai flat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:44 IST
Highly decomposed body of man found inside Mumbai flat
  • Country:
  • India

The highly decomposed body of a man was found inside the flat he was living in in suburban Malad on Sunday, police said.

The incident came to light after a foul smell emanated from the flat, following which neighbours informed the police.

The man was found lying dead on a bed when the police entered the flat in the evening, a police official said.

Prima facie, the body was lying inside the flat for the last three days, the official said.

Police are trying to ascertain if there are any injury marks on the body.

A case is being registered, the official said, adding that the cause of the death will be known after they receive the postmortem report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023