Two drones fall on highway in Russia's Kaluga region - governor
Two drones fell Monday morning on a highway in Russia's Kaluga region, the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"There was no detonation, the area has been cordoned off," Shapsha said.
The region borders the Moscow region to its north.
