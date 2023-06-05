OpenAI mulling Israel investment opportunities, Microsoft says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Israel
OpenAI is considering investment opportunities in Israel, Microsoft Israel R&D center quoted the company's CEO, Sam Altman, as saying during a visit to the country on Monday.
Microsoft, an OpenAI backer, hosted Altman at its Israel headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement