Russia says it repelled Ukrainians trying to enter Belgorod region on Sunday

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to cross into the Belgorod region in southern Russia on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported fighting in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka with what he called "Ukrainian saboteurs".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:54 IST
Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to cross into the Belgorod region in southern Russia on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. It said that "more than 10" Ukrainian fighters had been killed by air and artillery strikes, the RIA news agency reported. Reuters was not able to independently verify the account.

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans said on Sunday that it had captured several soldiers during a cross-border raid into the Belgorod region and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities. The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported fighting in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka with what he called "Ukrainian saboteurs".

