Maha: Armed men loot jewellery store in Sangli, flee with valuables worth Rs 14 cr
A gang of robbers looted jewellery and cash worth Rs 14 crore from a shop in Sangli district of western Maharashtra, police said on Monday.
A gang of robbers looted jewellery and cash worth Rs 14 crore from a shop in Sangli district of western Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took around 4 pm on Sunday, when a person posing as a policeman entered the shop in the city area, and immediately after, seven to eight men barged into the establishment, an official said. One of the men opened fire from a revolver and threatened the staff at gunpoint, he said.
The accused looted 80 per cent of the gold ornaments and cash from the store and fled in a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, the official said.
Two vehicles used in the crime were found abandoned near a village on Miraj Road, superintendent of police Basavraj Teli told PTI.
''We have formed nine teams, and intensified the search for the accused,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
