Kyiv: Russian reports of Ukrainian counteroffensive meant to divert attention
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:21 IST
Russian reports that Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive are meant to distract attention from losses Russia's army is taking around the eastern city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian deputy defence minister said on Monday.
"Why are the Russians actively releasing information about a counteroffensive? Because they need to divert attention from the defeat in the Bakhmut direction," Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
