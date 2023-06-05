Kyiv: Russian reports of Ukrainian counteroffensive meant to divert attention

Russian reports that Ukraine has begun a counteroffensive are meant to distract attention from losses Russia's army is taking around the eastern city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian deputy defence minister said on Monday.

"Why are the Russians actively releasing information about a counteroffensive? Because they need to divert attention from the defeat in the Bakhmut direction," Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.

