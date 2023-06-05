Left Menu

Maha: 4 booked for Aurangzeb posters in procession: such acts won't be tolerated, says Fadnavis

An offence was registered against these four under Indian Penal Code for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, as well as other offences, he said.Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said such acts will not be pardoned.If someone flashes the poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated.

PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:46 IST
Maha: 4 booked for Aurangzeb posters in procession: such acts won't be tolerated, says Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were booked for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a video of which went viral, an official said on Monday.

The Bhingar Camp police official said the procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9am on Sunday.

''Amid music and dance in the procession, four youth carried posters of Aurangzeb. An offence was registered against these four under Indian Penal Code for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, as well as other offences,'' he said.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said such acts will not be pardoned.

''If someone flashes the poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,'' he said.

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil said the state government must take appropriate steps to maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged the government makes tall claims of strict action when such incidents come to light but fails to act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023