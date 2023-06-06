Left Menu

After subpoena threat, US House committee members to see Afghanistan cable

The committee said McCaul agreed that would be a satisfactory accommodation to the subpoena he sent Blinken earlier this year, and would take a possible contempt charge off the table. "For the first time in history, the State Department has agreed to allow Congress to view a dissent channel cable," McCaul said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 00:50 IST
After subpoena threat, US House committee members to see Afghanistan cable

Members of a U.S. House of Representatives committee will be able to view a classified cable related to the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, the committee said on Monday, ending a threat to file contempt charges against Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, secured an agreement with Blinken that would let every member of the panel view the cable and the department response to it, the committee said. The panel has 51 members. The committee said McCaul agreed that would be a satisfactory accommodation to the subpoena he sent Blinken earlier this year, and would take a possible contempt charge off the table.

"For the first time in history, the State Department has agreed to allow Congress to view a dissent channel cable," McCaul said in a statement. A State Department spokesperson said the department continues to believe its accommodations had been sufficient. They include letting McCaul and Representative Gregory Meeks, the panel's top Democrat, view the cable and providing a classified briefing and summary.

But it said the department would let additional committee members see it. "To bring this matter to resolution, we will permit additional Members of the Committee to view the cable at the State Department," the spokesperson said in a statement. McCaul is investigating the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Republicans, and some Democrats, say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul's airport.

McCaul has for months been seeking the "dissent channel" cable sent in July 2021 that a Wall Street Journal article in August that year said warned top officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the withdrawal of U.S. troops. The channel allows State Department officials to air concerns to supervisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023