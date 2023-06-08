Left Menu

Rs 10 lakh demanded as extortion from private university student in Gurugram

Several people allegedly thrashed a student of a private university in the city and demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion from him, police said on Thursday.The student said a group of people, including two persons he knew, forcefully took him to an unknown place, thrashed him and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.The incident is alleged to have happened on May 31 and an FIR on it was registered at Civil Lines Police Station.Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that they are verifying the facts of the case.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:08 IST
Several people allegedly thrashed a student of a private university in the city and demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion from him, police said on Thursday.

The student said a group of people, including two persons he knew, forcefully took him to an unknown place, thrashed him and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.

The incident is alleged to have happened on May 31 and an FIR on it was registered at Civil Lines Police Station.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that they are verifying the facts of the case. The accused will be arrested soon, he said.

According to the complaint, a group of people, including two persons the student knew, entered the complainant's car forcefully. They threatened him with his life and asked him to drive to an unknown spot. The men then moved him into their car and took him to another unknown spot near Signature Tower. He was brutally thrashed by the men during the whole journey, the victim said in the complaint.

''They asked me to transfer Rs 10 lakh from my family. I asked them to give me time to arrange the money,'' the complaint read.

They gave him 3-4 days time to send the money and left, the student said.

''It was after some days one of my gym friends showed me a video which those people made while beating me. I got shocked and finally told everything to my parents and they rushed me to police,'' he added.

An FIR was registered under Section 147 (riots), 148 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Wednesday, police said. SKY SKY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

