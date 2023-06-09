Left Menu

Maha: Additional divisional commissioner held for seeking bribe, Rs 6 crore in cash seized

The central agency also seized Rs 6 crore in cash during raids on his properties, the CBI release said.Dr Anil Ganpat Ramod, the accused, is posted as additional divisional commissioner, Pune division.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:31 IST
Maha: Additional divisional commissioner held for seeking bribe, Rs 6 crore in cash seized
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an additional divisional commissioner here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in a land acquisition matter, an official release said. The central agency also seized Rs 6 crore in cash during raids on his properties, the CBI release said.

Dr Anil Ganpat Ramod, the accused, is posted as additional divisional commissioner, Pune division. He is also the `arbitrator' for Pune, Satara and Solapur districts for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the NHAI Act, the release said.

The complainant in the case represented some farmers from western Maharashtra's Satara and Solapur districts who were seeking higher compensation for their land, acquired for highway projects, and had approached Ramod in this regard.

Ramod allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for the increased compensation of around 1.25 crore, and finally settled for Rs 8 lakh.

After the complainant approached the CBI, a trap was laid, and Ramod was caught red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 8 lakh. Searches were also conducted at his official residence and private properties at three places in Pune which led to the recovery of Rs 6 crore in cash and documents of 14 immovable properties in his or his family member's names, the CBI said.

The accused will be produced before the Shivajinagar court on Saturday, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023