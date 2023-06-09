Maha: Additional divisional commissioner held for seeking bribe, Rs 6 crore in cash seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an additional divisional commissioner here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in a land acquisition matter, an official release said. The central agency also seized Rs 6 crore in cash during raids on his properties, the CBI release said.

Dr Anil Ganpat Ramod, the accused, is posted as additional divisional commissioner, Pune division. He is also the `arbitrator' for Pune, Satara and Solapur districts for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the NHAI Act, the release said.

The complainant in the case represented some farmers from western Maharashtra's Satara and Solapur districts who were seeking higher compensation for their land, acquired for highway projects, and had approached Ramod in this regard.

Ramod allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for the increased compensation of around 1.25 crore, and finally settled for Rs 8 lakh.

After the complainant approached the CBI, a trap was laid, and Ramod was caught red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 8 lakh. Searches were also conducted at his official residence and private properties at three places in Pune which led to the recovery of Rs 6 crore in cash and documents of 14 immovable properties in his or his family member's names, the CBI said.

The accused will be produced before the Shivajinagar court on Saturday, the agency added.

