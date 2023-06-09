Left Menu

White House says Tesla chargers available for federal dollars as long as they include CCS

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:37 IST
White House says Tesla chargers available for federal dollars as long as they include CCS

The White House on Friday said that Tesla model chargers would be eligible for billions of dollars in federal subsidies as long as they included the CCS connection.

"Earlier this year, we developed minimum standards to ensure publicly funded EV charging is accessible, reliable, and affordable for all drivers, and we required interoperability to promote competition. Those standards give flexibility for adding both CCS and NACS, as long as drivers can count on a minimum of CCS," White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said in statement to Reuters.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023