White House says Tesla chargers available for federal dollars as long as they include CCS

The White House on Friday said that Tesla model chargers would be eligible for billions of dollars in federal subsidies as long as they included the CCS connection.

"Earlier this year, we developed minimum standards to ensure publicly funded EV charging is accessible, reliable, and affordable for all drivers, and we required interoperability to promote competition. Those standards give flexibility for adding both CCS and NACS, as long as drivers can count on a minimum of CCS," White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said in statement to Reuters.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

