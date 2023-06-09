3 killed in illegal coal mine collapse in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

At least three people were killed as an illegally-operated coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened around 10.30 am in the Bhowra colliery area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad town, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sindri Abhishek Kumar said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped would be known after the rescue operation is complete.

An eyewitness said many villagers were engaged in illegal mining when a portion of the mine's roof caved in.

''With the help of locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead,'' the eyewitness said.

BCCL's Bhowra Colliery General Manager SS Das, who monitored the rescue operation, said he has information about only one minor's body which was brought outside his office.

He said an inquiry was ordered into the incident, and he would be in a position to comment only after its report comes.

Asked if a police case was lodged, Das said any step would be undertaken only after completion of the probe.

The rescue operation has been suspended as no one was found trapped inside after the removal of the debris, he said in the night.

Jharia MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh alleged that illegal mining was being done in the area for a long.

''I have been telling BCCL constantly about it for the last three years that any day an accident can happen. Along with illegal mining, mining norms are being violated in the area. No action has been taken till date,'' she said.

The deceased persons were identified as Jitendra (16), Satyendra (22) and Madan (25), officials said.

Five persons were killed in an abandoned mine of Eastern Coalfields in Gopinathpur area of Dhanbad in February 2022.

