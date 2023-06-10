Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 18:38 IST
Maha: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The anti-narcotics cell of the MBVV police intercepted the accused who was moving around in a suspicious manner in Mira Road area on Thursday, an official said.

The police team found 503 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore on the accused's person, he said.

A probe revealed that the man was a resident of Pragati Nagar locality in Nallasopara and used to supply contraband to different parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the official said. ''The accused, who was lodged at Yerwada Jail, had recently come out on bail in a similar case and some of his associates are also under scanner. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,'' inspector Amar Marathe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023