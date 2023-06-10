Left Menu

5 vehicle lifters arrested in Gurugram

Police arrested five vehicle lifters here on Saturday and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and a van from their possession, police said. Asif, Zaheer and Kala were wanted in five cases of vehicle theft, he said.The 11 stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession and they are being questioned, Dahiya said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:37 IST
5 vehicle lifters arrested in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested five vehicle lifters here on Saturday and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and a van from their possession, police said. The accused have been identified as Sahab alias Sukkha, Asif, Hariom, Mohammad Zaheer and Arshad alias Kala. All five were arrested by the team of crime unit Sohna led by sub-inspector Satya Prakash on Saturday morning from the Sohna area. ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, "The accused were active in vehicle theft and confessed to stealing 11 vehicles." "All the accused have already gone to jail earlier. Asif, Zaheer and Kala were wanted in five cases of vehicle theft," he said.

The 11 stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession and they are being questioned," Dahiya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023