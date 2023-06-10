Punjab govt's 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' programme aims at empowering common man: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' programme is aimed at empowering the common man by ensuring the delivery of citizen-centric services at their doorsteps.

Addressing a gathering during the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar (government at your doorsteps) programme here, Mann said this step has revolutionised the governance system by making the bureaucracy directly accountable to the people, for the first time in the state, thereby empowering them. Mann said this move will prove to be a game changer by ensuring optimal usage of human resources as well as the timely implementation of various welfare programmes.

People will be immensely benefited from this pro-people move as they will not have to run pillar to post for getting the services in government offices, Mann said in an official statement. The Punjab government is committed to providing transparent, effective and responsive governance in the state, he said, adding that his government is making concerted efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state.

The day is not far when due to strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab will emerge as a frontrunner state in the country, he added.

Mann said the state government had already rolled out a comprehensive plan for carving out a 'rangla' (vibrant) Punjab for the coming generations. He claimed that his predecessors had never come out of their “palatial palaces” during their stints but he had been moving in every nook and corner of the state to usher in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity.

This momentum will be carried on in the coming days to ensure that the development and prosperity of the state get a major fillip, Mann said. The programme finds no parallel across the country as no other state government bothers to spare so much time for the people by solving their problems at their doorsteps, the chief minister claimed.

This will help in the quick resolution of public problems, besides judging the performance of the government officers, he said.

“It is the need of the hour to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily besides ensuring good governance to them,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)